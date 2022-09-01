Walmart.com Listed Fake 30 TB SSDs For Sale

Share Facebook

If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Vice shares the story of security researcher “Ray [REDACTED],” who couldn’t resist buying a 30 TB SSD on AliExpress for the insanely low price of $29.99, later finding the same product on sale at Walmart.com for $17.99. What he found inside were two 512 MB SD cards. However, when he plugged the SSD into a Windows machine, it reported that each SD card held 15 TB thanks to hacked firmware that wrote new data over old data while keeping the fake directory structure intact.

Have you ever heard the expression “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is”? Well AliExpress is currently advertising a 30 Terabyte SSD for $29. And I just had one delivered. Let’s open it up, shall we? /1 pic.twitter.com/cVXtr42LW5 — Ray [REDACTED] (@RayRedacted) August 25, 2022

Walmart has since taken down the listing, but there are surely countless more scams on its website and many others. Unfortunately, by allowing nearly any vendor to list items on their sites, major online retailers like Amazon and Walmart have turned their storefronts into virtual flea markets full of sketchy third-party sellers. Be careful what you buy, even on “respectable” sites!

By the way, 30 TB SSDs do exist but will set you back more like $6200; these scam SSDs are the modern version of getting a Polaris Nuclear Sub from the back of a comic book for $6.98.

