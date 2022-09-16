iOS 16 Bug Tripping Up iPhone 14 Activations

Share Facebook

MacRumors has gotten confirmation from Apple that a bug in iOS 16.0 is causing problems for device activations on open Wi-Fi networks, which will annoy those receiving a new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple recommends selecting “Connect to Mac or to a PC with iTunes” when prompted to connect to a Wi-Fi network during the iPhone setup process and then returning to the previous screen to try again on Wi-Fi. iOS 16.0.1—available exclusively for the new iPhone 14 models—also addresses the activation bug but must be installed on an unactivated iPhone using a Mac or PC. New iPhone 14 owners will want to install iOS 16.0.1 regardless because it fixes another bug that can prevent iMessage and FaceTime from completing activation.

Glenn Fleishman and Adam Engst experienced a failure while setting up their new iPhones using the Quick Start approach of transferring from another iPhone or iPad. However, it wasn’t clear if the problems were related to activation, and their second passes through the setup process succeeded with no changes. So, keep the workarounds outlined above in mind, but we hope you won’t need them.

