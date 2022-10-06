No More Security Updates for First-Generation Eero Devices

Share Facebook

Amazon subsidiary Eero has announced the end of security updates for its first-generation Eero mesh-networking devices, which we first reviewed in “Eero Provides Good Wi-Fi Coverage in a Handsome Package” (25 June 2016). The company promises to provide security updates for at least 5 years after it takes a product off the market, and that time has come for the original Eero router/wireless access point combos. Those Eero devices will continue to work for the foreseeable future but could become vulnerable to future attacks. For people who wish to upgrade to continue receiving security and performance updates, Amazon offers a trade-in discount of 25% off a new Eero 6, Eero 6+, or Eero Pro 6, along with an Amazon gift card for between $10 and $45. Although it’s always depressing when it no longer makes financial sense to provide updates for otherwise functional gear, at least Amazon is providing a trade-in discount and recycling the hardware.

