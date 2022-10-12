No, Lufthansa Isn’t Banning AirTags from Luggage

Share Facebook

One of the more noteworthy uses of AirTags has been to toss them into checked luggage, which has helped many flyers track down lost bags. So German airline Lufthansa set off a firestorm recently when its Twitter account claimed that AirTags are forbidden from checked baggage for safety reasons. After objections from Apple, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, as well as consulting with the German authorities, Lufthansa has now clarified that AirTags are permissible in checked baggage.

Hi David, Lufthansa is banning activated AirTags from luggage as they are classified as dangerous and need to be turned off./Mony — Lufthansa (@lufthansa) October 8, 2022

It appears to have been a simple case of a social media manager at Lufthansa being confused about the regulations, which originate with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAC) that sets the standards enforced by national air authorities. The ICAC banned rechargeable lithium-ion batteries (like those in your iPhone or MacBook) from being stored as cargo in passenger flights in 2016, citing fire risks. But that guideline does not touch on the small alkaline batteries used in AirTags. Lufthansa itself never had a specific rule prohibiting them.

