Microsoft Rebranding Office to Microsoft 365

Two years ago, we reported that Microsoft was rebranding the Office 365 subscription service to Microsoft 365 (see “Microsoft Rebrands Office 365 to “Microsoft 365”,” 29 April 2020). Now Microsoft is rebranding all of Microsoft Office to Microsoft 365. The change will start on Office.com in November 2022, followed by the Office app for Windows and mobile in January 2023. Nothing else should change, and existing apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint will continue on as they are. But the new branding does a better job of including unconventional productivity apps like Clipchamp, Loop, and Stream.

