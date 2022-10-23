Skip to content
Josh Centers No comments

Watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” for Free on Apple TV+ This Week

Apple acquired the television rights to Charlie Brown a few years ago, but the company has honored the tradition of the holiday specials being aired on broadcast TV by offering them free on Apple TV+ for a few days per year. This year, Macworld reports you can stream It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown from 28 October through 31 October 2022. Unfortunately, Apple isn’t letting PBS broadcast the specials this year, but you can stream on your devices for free over the Web or through the Apple TV app without a subscription.

