Apple Raises the Price of Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One

9to5Mac reports that Apple is raising the price of its media subscription services by $1–$3 per month in the United States, with commensurate changes coming to other countries. 9to5Mac wrote:

Apple said the increase in Apple Music subscription price was due to increased licensing costs. The company said artists and songwriters will earn more per stream as a result of the pricing tier changes. Regarding Apple TV+, the company said the increased price reflects the growing catalog of original TV shows and movies.

For Apple Music, the new pricing is as follows:

$10.99 monthly for individuals ($1 increase)

$109 per year for individuals ($10 increase)

$16.99 monthly for families ($2 increase)

The Apple Music Voice plan remains priced at $4.99 per month (see “Apple Music Voice Plan Is a Bargain If You’re OK Using Siri,” 3 January 2022), and the Apple Music Student plan increased to $5.99 per month earlier this year.

For Apple TV+, the prices are now:

$6.99 per month ($2 increase)

$69 per year ($20 increase)

For the Apple One bundle that includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+ (along with Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+ in the Premier plan), you’ll now pay:

$16.95 per month for individuals ($2 increase)

$22.95 per month for families ($3 increase)

$32.95 per month for the Premier plan ($3 increase)

The price increases are small and not entirely unexpected, given rampant inflation, but we hope Apple doesn’t raise them again.

