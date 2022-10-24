Apple Raises the Price of Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One
9to5Mac reports that Apple is raising the price of its media subscription services by $1–$3 per month in the United States, with commensurate changes coming to other countries. 9to5Mac wrote:
Apple said the increase in Apple Music subscription price was due to increased licensing costs. The company said artists and songwriters will earn more per stream as a result of the pricing tier changes. Regarding Apple TV+, the company said the increased price reflects the growing catalog of original TV shows and movies.
For Apple Music, the new pricing is as follows:
- $10.99 monthly for individuals ($1 increase)
- $109 per year for individuals ($10 increase)
- $16.99 monthly for families ($2 increase)
The Apple Music Voice plan remains priced at $4.99 per month (see “Apple Music Voice Plan Is a Bargain If You’re OK Using Siri,” 3 January 2022), and the Apple Music Student plan increased to $5.99 per month earlier this year.
For Apple TV+, the prices are now:
- $6.99 per month ($2 increase)
- $69 per year ($20 increase)
For the Apple One bundle that includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+ (along with Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+ in the Premier plan), you’ll now pay:
- $16.95 per month for individuals ($2 increase)
- $22.95 per month for families ($3 increase)
- $32.95 per month for the Premier plan ($3 increase)
The price increases are small and not entirely unexpected, given rampant inflation, but we hope Apple doesn’t raise them again.
For Apple TV+ the increase from $4.99 to $6.99 per month is a 40% increase. That’s way above the rate of inflation.
As we noted in the article, Apple said the Apple TV+ rate hike was due to the increased size of the catalog.
