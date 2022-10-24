Skip to content
Josh Centers 2 comments

Apple Raises the Price of Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One

9to5Mac reports that Apple is raising the price of its media subscription services by $1–$3 per month in the United States, with commensurate changes coming to other countries. 9to5Mac wrote:

Apple said the increase in Apple Music subscription price was due to increased licensing costs. The company said artists and songwriters will earn more per stream as a result of the pricing tier changes. Regarding Apple TV+, the company said the increased price reflects the growing catalog of original TV shows and movies.

For Apple Music, the new pricing is as follows:

  • $10.99 monthly for individuals ($1 increase)
  • $109 per year for individuals ($10 increase)
  • $16.99 monthly for families ($2 increase)

The Apple Music Voice plan remains priced at $4.99 per month (see “Apple Music Voice Plan Is a Bargain If You’re OK Using Siri,” 3 January 2022), and the Apple Music Student plan increased to $5.99 per month earlier this year.

For Apple TV+, the prices are now:

  • $6.99 per month ($2 increase)
  • $69 per year ($20 increase)

For the Apple One bundle that includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+ (along with Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+ in the Premier plan), you’ll now pay:

  • $16.95 per month for individuals ($2 increase)
  • $22.95 per month for families ($3 increase)
  • $32.95 per month for the Premier plan ($3 increase)

The price increases are small and not entirely unexpected, given rampant inflation, but we hope Apple doesn’t raise them again.

Comments About Apple Raises the Price of Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One

Notable Replies

  1. For Apple TV+ the increase from $4.99 to $6.99 per month is a 40% increase. That’s way above the rate of inflation.

  2. As we noted in the article, Apple said the Apple TV+ rate hike was due to the increased size of the catalog.

