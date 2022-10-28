Elon Musk Buys Twitter (Really) for $44 Billion

Share Facebook

After months of rollercoaster wheeling and dealing seemingly scripted by howler monkeys jacked on cocaine and shrooms, Elon Musk finally purchased Twitter for $44 billion. The New York Times has a cogent summary of the entire insane story, but for more entertainment, check out Nilay Patel’s “Welcome to hell, Elon” open letter to Musk at The Verge, which explains in profanity-laden detail why he’s in over his head. Also amusing are the lengthy play-by-play posts from Matt Levine at Bloomberg, who has way too much fun exploring the financial hand-waving underpinning the deal. We aren’t going to weigh in on whether Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is good, bad, or frogtwaddle—there’s no predicting what the man will do. We can only hope that he doesn’t make social media even more of a civil society-destroying hellstew than it currently is.

