Apple Launches Consolidated Security Site

Apple has created a new Apple Security Research website that consolidates all the company’s security resources in one place: a security blog, the Apple Platform Security Guide, information on the company’s security bounty and research device programs, and a link to submit security reports.

While not of direct interest to the general public, it’s a boon to security researchers and enthusiasts, and we hope the added transparency will lead to better security across Apple’s platforms.

