Josh Centers

Apple Launches Consolidated Security Site

Apple has created a new Apple Security Research website that consolidates all the company’s security resources in one place: a security blog, the Apple Platform Security Guide, information on the company’s security bounty and research device programs, and a link to submit security reports.

Apple Security Research: Our groundbreaking security technologies protect the users of over 1.8 billion active devices around the world. Hear about the latest advances in Apple security from our engineering teams, send us your own research, and work directly with us to be recognized and rewarded for helping keep our users safe.

While not of direct interest to the general public, it’s a boon to security researchers and enthusiasts, and we hope the added transparency will lead to better security across Apple’s platforms.

