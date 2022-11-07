Ventura Bug Disables Real-Time Security Software

Share Email

Thomas Reed reports on the Malwarebytes Labs blog that a bug in macOS 13.0 Ventura blocks the real-time protection feature of Malwarebytes. The bug also affects other security software that requires Full Disk Access permissions. Apple is aware of the problem and says it will be fixed in macOS 13.1. In the meantime, Reed provides a simple set of steps for rescinding and resetting the Full Disk Access permissions for any affected software. Alternatively, just run scans in Malwarebytes or similar apps manually. We generally do not recommend the real-time protection features of anti-malware software because of performance and other user experience hits, but corporate security policies may not give you any leeway.

