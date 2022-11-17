Skip to content
Adam Engst

Apple Announces MLS Season Pass Launch for February 2023

In a Newsroom update, Apple writes:

Apple and Major League Soccer today announced MLS Season Pass will launch February 1, 2023 — introducing an unprecedented subscription service to fans in over 100 countries and regions that features every live MLS regular-season match, the entire playoffs, and the Leagues Cup, all with no blackouts.

Starting February 1, fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app for $14.99 per month during the season or $99 per season, and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month and $79 per season.

If you just want to dip your toe into watching pro soccer, Apple TV+ subscribers will also get free access to select matches—including some of the playoffs—and a number of matches will be free for all on the Apple TV app. Personally, I’m waiting for Apple to ink a deal with the Diamond League.

