No TidBITS Issue on 28 November 2022

Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



This Thursday marks the Thanksgiving holiday here in the United States. To ensure that everyone who helps with TidBITS can spend the coming week with family, friends, and food, we won’t be publishing an email issue of TidBITS on 28 November 2022, so the next one will appear on 5 December 2022.

Although the weekly email issue won’t appear next Monday, we’ll continue to publish articles on the TidBITS website, and the exceedingly helpful TidBITS Talk discussions will continue unabated. To keep up, visit our site, subscribe to our RSS feed—remember that TidBITS members get a full-text feed—or follow us on Apple News.

We hope those who celebrate Thanksgiving have a happy and relaxing holiday. For everyone else, please accept our apologies that Thanksgiving may prevent the Twitter train wreck and FTX/crypto soap opera from providing quite so much entertainment for the next week. (But don’t miss Elizabeth Lopatto’s hilarious close reading of a filing in the FTX bankruptcy.)