1Password Previews Prospective Passkey Plans

Imagine being able to get things done online without passwords getting in the way. Passkeys unlock a new, simpler approach to signing in that works wherever you do – across any device, anywhere in the world. Passkeys are coming to 1Password in early 2023, but we’re excited to share an early look with you today.

For those pining for passkeys—the promised proxy for passwords—1Password has published a page profiling plans for our passwordless future. The preview presents a peek at how you’ll be in a position to use passkeys in 1Password to create and log in to accounts, propped up with a pretend PassParcel demo that requires the 1Password Chrome extension. 1Password pledges to proceed past particular platforms with support for multiple devices, multiple platforms, cross-platform sync, passkey sharing, and data portability. Potentially persuasive, but the proof will be in the pudding once more publishers put passkeys into practice.

