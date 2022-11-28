Oceanic+ App Turns the Apple Watch Ultra into a Dive Computer

Share Email

From the Apple Newsroom:

Today, the Oceanic+ app comes to Apple Watch Ultra, turning Apple’s most rugged watch into a fully capable, easy-to-use dive computer. Designed by Huish Outdoors in collaboration with Apple, Oceanic+ enables recreational scuba divers to take the watch they wear every day to previously unreachable depths — up to 40 meters, or 130 feet, to be exact — with the all-new depth gauge and water temperature sensors on Apple Watch Ultra. The Oceanic+ app on Apple Watch Ultra and the companion app for iPhone provide all of the key features of an advanced dive computer, robust dive planning, and a comprehensive post-dive experience.

The Oceanic+ app is free, but for decompression tracking, tissue loading, the location planner, and an unlimited logbook capacity, it’s $9.99 per month, $79.99 per year, or $129 per year for Family Sharing. Prudence would suggest testing the Oceanic+ app and Apple Watch Ultra against your current dive computer before switching. If you try Apple’s solution, please report back on how it stacks up. (We’ll stick to snorkeling, followed by fruity rum drinks on the beach.)

