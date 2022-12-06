Apple Lets App Store Developers Set Prices Using More Numbers

Share Email

From Apple Newsroom:

Under the updated App Store pricing system, all developers will have the ability to select from 900 price points, which is nearly 10 times the number of price points previously available for most apps. This includes 600 new price points to choose from, with an additional 100 higher price points available upon request. To provide developers around the world with even more flexibility, price points — which will start as low as $0.29 and, upon request, go up to $10,000 — will offer an enhanced selection of price points, increasing incrementally across price ranges (for example, every $0.10 up to $10; every $0.50 between $10 and $50; etc.).

Wow, 900 price points! Wouldn’t it be easier to let developers, you know, type in whatever prices they want to use? At least the dark days of not being able to sell 29-cent apps are now over, and we can rest assured that Apple will thoroughly vet all apps aiming for that coveted $10,000 price point.

