A Fix for MobileDeviceUpdater’s “Installation Failed”
Of all the confusing processes Apple manages under the hood of macOS, few are as mysterious as MobileDeviceUpdater. When macOS requires a driver update to talk to a USB-connected iPhone or iPad, this software agent launches an installer that doesn’t look like any other macOS activity.
Despite MobileDeviceUpdater’s alert sometimes causing people to wonder if it’s malware or a phishing attempt, it’s a real and necessary update that you must install to enable your Mac to talk to your iPhone or iPad. Because you might update your devices on different schedules, it’s common to end up in a situation where an older version of macOS doesn’t know how to interact with a newer version of iOS or iPadOS.
When you see this alert after plugging your iPhone or iPad into your Mac, go ahead and click the Install button. You’ll see a progress window for downloading and installing. When it finishes, all will be well—or should be!
The installation can fail. What do you do in that event? Apple provides no suggestions about how to resolve the problem if you see this dialog at the end of the installation.
I hadn’t experienced this problem until about a month ago when I plugged my iPad Pro into a 2020 27-inch iMac running macOS 12 Monterey. I wasn’t even trying to sync; I just wanted to charge the iPad Pro, and I knew the iPad Pro would charge regardless. Although I never sync my iPad or iPhone over USB, I figured I’d agree to the installation to prevent future dialogs from nagging me. So you can imagine my irritation when an installer that I didn’t even want to run failed. I tried restarting the iPad and the Mac, but neither made any difference.
By happenstance, TidBITS reader James Weil posted a solution on TidBITS Talk a few days later. It was my lucky day, and now it may also be yours. Follow these steps:
- In versions of macOS before macOS 13 Ventura, open System Preferences > Sharing; for Ventura, open System Settings > General > Sharing.
- Uncheck every service that’s enabled.
- Unplug the iPhone or iPad and then plug it back in.
- When MobileDeviceUpdater prompts you again, click Install. This time the software update should download and install correctly. Interestingly, the download took significantly longer to complete than when it failed, with a several-minute progress bar. That suggests the problem relates to the download.
- Enable the services in Sharing that you previously turned off.
Because I successfully ran through this process in December, after James first posted, I was a little surprised when the same error cropped up again just now. It seems that the error can recur, forcing you to repeat this process each time new software updates cause your Mac and iPhone or iPad to fall out of sync.
Confusingly, it didn’t appear that any one of the enabled services was at fault. I turned off the three services I had enabled one at a time, attempting an installation before re-enabling the service and moving on to the next. I didn’t expect AirPlay Receiver to be the culprit, but I could imagine a connection between MobileDeviceUpdater and either Media Sharing or Content Caching. But no: leaving any of the services running caused MobileDeviceUpdater to fail. As soon as I disabled them all, it downloaded and installed fine, just as James said it would.
This solution is deeply unsatisfying, along the lines of voodoo fixes like rebuilding the Desktop or zapping PRAM in the old days. I’m open to suggestions for what might cause the problem, but without such an explanation, I can’t guarantee that this solution will work for you. At least it’s easy to try. (And if it doesn’t work, post in the comments below, particularly if you find another solution.)
Apple should put in the time to fix this problem once and for all.
Howard Oakley has been reporting about problems with content caching since forever. I’ve grown so wary of this service, I turn it off on all my systems. I have gigabit fiber at home and 10G at work so I’m fine. But reading through your article it indeed sounds like it’s more than just that. You’re certain only once all those services – no matter how unrelated they might be – are deactivated that you get another prompt? That would be truly bizarre.
Yeah, @glennf and I were discussing Content Caching after he edited too. We agreed that we hadn’t seen it make any difference, so we both turned it off.
It was my most likely culprit in all this, but I actually checked it multiple times due to a misclick during the testing, and turning it off but leaving Media Sharing and AirPlay Receiver on didn’t help.
What I find particularly odd is how the download works differently. When it fails, the download doesn’t fill the progress bar hardly at all and has no time estimate. Then it flashes an Installing dialog (which I left out of the article because it didn’t seem relevant) and then shows Installation Failed.
When things work, the download takes longer, fills properly, and shows a time estimate. I wasn’t looking closely at the Mac when it finished, so I don’t know if there was a quick Installing dialog, but there was no final Installation Completed dialog or the like.
Fascinating!
I have had that updater pop up from time to time, and I always wondered what it was updating, but I have not ever had a problem with it!
Rich
I seem to get this update dialog every year or so with an iMac running Mojave - associated with some iOS updates.
I still use the USB/Mac method to backup my phone and iPad and manage content.
I haven’t had the update failure so far but am concerned that Apple will eventually neglect pre-Monterey systems for these updates.
BTW did Adam or James report this bug to Apple Feedback?
It’s required for all macOSs whenever a new hardware iDevice is released in order for iTunes or Finder to be able to recognize them, even if you don’t have one of them yet. Chances are that there will be an iOS update at the same time, but that isn’t directly related to the macOS Mobile Device update.
To me that would sound compatible with compromised caching though.
If it thinks it has a cached update ready to go that would lead to a short progress bar and immediate initialization of the update which then, however, promptly fails. If OTOH it first has to go and fetch a fresh copy from an Apple server that will take some time to d/l and you’ll see the bar slowly progressing. But then once complete it will go ahead and install because it actually grabbed a fresh and kosher copy.
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum