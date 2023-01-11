Eddy Cue Looks Back on Apple’s 2022 Year in Services

Share Email

In an “update” in the Apple Newsroom, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services Eddy Cue writes:

2022 was a groundbreaking year for entertainment. At some point over the past year, you probably discovered a new app, a new song, a new TV show or movie, or game. An experience that made you laugh, taught you something new, or helped you see the world in a new way — and moved you to share it with others.

From there, Cue goes on to summarize everything that Apple’s Services division accomplished in 2022, with stops along the way for (deep breath) the App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Shazam, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple News and Apple News+, Apple One, Apple Podcasts, Apple Books, Apple Maps, Apple Pay, Apple Card, and iCloud+. It’s well worth reading as a reminder of just how important services have become to Apple, in both the user experience and the company’s bottom line. Remember, in Apple’s last financial quarter, Services accounted for over 20% of Apple’s revenue, as much as the Mac and iPad combined (see “Apple Weathers Stormy Seas in Q4 2022,” 27 October 2022).

