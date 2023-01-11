New Apple Business Connect Lets Businesses Create Custom Place Cards

Share Email

In its Newsroom, Apple writes:

Apple today introduced Apple Business Connect, a free tool that allows businesses of all sizes to claim their location place cards and customize the way key information appears to more than a billion Apple users across Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri, and other apps.

The news Apple Business Connect should help businesses stand out when viewed in Apple Maps, and we encourage brick-and-mortar firms of all stripes to sign up. The free service is available in the US now and will expand globally in the coming months. Of course, if you haven’t already done so, also be sure to sign up for a Google Business Profile that provides similar capabilities within Google Search, Google Maps, and other Google properties.

