Twitter Bans Third-Party Client Apps

At Engadget, Karissa Bell writes:

In case there was any doubt about Twitter’s intentions in cutting off the developers of third-party apps, the company has quietly updated its developer agreement to make clear that app makers are no longer permitted to create their own clients.

Last week, many independent Twitter apps abruptly stopped working when Twitter shut down the necessary API without explanation. In the latest news from Twitter’s slow-motion implosion, Engadget discovered that Twitter has now updated its developer agreement to exclude third-party clients. That makes the appicide official, to the extent that anything coming out of Twitter these days is official. In response, The Iconfactory formally announced that it has discontinued Twitterrific for macOS and iOS, and Tapbots published a memorial to its now-defunct Tweetbot app. Twitter may be able to deliver more ad impressions through its native apps, but this move may finally drive many long-time users who relied on apps like Twitterrific and Tweetbot to Mastodon.

