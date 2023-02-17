Microsoft Authorizes Parallels Desktop for Windows Virtualization on M-Series Macs
The Verge’s Tom Warren writes:
Microsoft is officially supporting Windows 11 on Apple’s M1 and M2 Macs thanks to a partnership with Parallels to allow the operating system to run in a virtual environment.
At long last, those who want an official way to virtualize Windows on M1 and M2 Macs now have an answer: Parallels Desktop. Although Microsoft’s announcement doesn’t mention the competing virtualization app VMware Fusion, a VMware blog post interprets the announcement as indication that it will also eventually be allowed to extend its unofficial support of Windows on Arm. (VMware offers free “personal use” licenses for VMware Fusion Player, making it a popular option for those who need only occasional virtualization of Windows.) Although enterprise users will be happy with this official support, it’s not entirely clear what it will require in terms of Windows licenses for consumers, something that hasn’t been an issue with Windows 11 on Arm Insider Preview releases.
