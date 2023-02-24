Auditing Free Drive Space: Where Have All the Gigabytes Gone?
Howard Oakley’s explanations of the underpinnings of macOS are always interesting, but his latest post on his Eclectic Light Company blog, “How to get the Trash working properly,” particularly drew my attention. In it, he points out that deleting a very large file to free up space doesn’t necessarily have the desired effect, at least right away.
The reason, he says, is that Time Machine works by making APFS snapshots of your entire drive on every backup and retaining those for 24 hours. Because one of those snapshots contains the very large file, you may not get the space back until a full day later, when Time Machine has deleted those snapshots to make way for new ones.
Oakley says that some backup apps use a similar approach—he calls out Carbon Copy Cloner—but unlike Time Machine, such apps generally provide options to disable the feature, change how long snapshots are retained, and delete the snapshots if you need the space right away. Time Machine has no such options, but you can delete the snapshots manually in Disk Utility. (Still other backup apps, such as Arq and Backblaze, don’t use APFS snapshots but consume significant amounts of space for caching purposes—that’s getting some discussion in TidBITS Talk right now.)
I’ve been pondering just how difficult—perhaps impossible—it is to know how much free space you actually have on a Mac’s drive these days (see “Ensure Sufficient Free Space before Upgrading to Ventura,” 15 November 2022 and “iPhones and iPads Now Require a Passcode on Every Backup/Sync,” 11 January 2023). The complexity underlying APFS and macOS in general creates a situation where the amount of free space isn’t entirely deterministic. Howard Oakley examines the variables in “Explainer: Disk free space,” and Jeff Carlson explains APFS in his Take Control of Your Digital Storage, Second Edition ebook.
I decided to see if I could replicate some of these issues, at least in macOS 12 Monterey, which I’m still running on my 2020 27-inch iMac until I find the time to do a much-needed clean installation of macOS 13 Ventura. I recently upgraded to V2 of the Affinity suite (see “Consider Switching from Creative Cloud to Affinity V2,” 5 December 2022), but I hadn’t yet trashed the earlier versions of the Affinity apps. They’re about 2.5 GB each, and I put them in the Trash yesterday. This morning, Get Info on my boot drive reported 137 GB free, and the Trash contained 7.6 GB.
I figured that if I emptied the Trash, I’d either see no change due to the Time Machine snapshot issue or have almost exactly 145 GB free. Surprisingly, neither was true. After a minute or so, the free space number did rise—as expected—but first to 148 GB (not shown) before settling down at 146 GB. I can’t explain why it was a full gigabyte higher than would seem possible.
So, for whatever reason, I was not seeing what Howard Oakley was describing. That’s good, I suppose, since his scenario was going to cause confusion for users. Nonetheless, I wanted to see what role those Time Machine snapshots played in the free space available on my drive. When I looked in Disk Utility, I had 24 snapshots, nominally consuming 36 GB. (By the time I took the screenshot below, I had already deleted two individual snapshots without making any difference in the amount of free space.)
Regardless, when I selected all the snapshots and clicked the – button below the list, my free space number rose again, first to 163 GB (below left) and then, five minutes later, to 167 GB (below right). I’m somewhat perturbed that it changed so significantly over five minutes, but it may take that long for APFS to recalculate. However, since I had been at 146 GB free before, I would have expected it to rise to 182 GB. I can’t even begin to explain why it rose by only 21 GB.
Grasping at straws, I decided to restart, just in case that somehow helped the filesystem come to a better conclusion about the amount of free space. Unfortunately, after my Mac came back up (with the same apps running), the free space number had dropped to 159 GB. Inexplicable!
Unless things have changed significantly in Ventura—my M1 MacBook Air isn’t a good testbed for this scenario—I no longer believe it’s possible to audit the free space on a Mac or to explain precisely how much space should be freed up by a particular action. Therefore, my advice is:
- Unless you’re simply curious, don’t waste time and mental energy trying to determine why deleting files or snapshots doesn’t free up the amount of space you think it should. macOS has become more complex than in past years, and the numbers no longer add up.
- More so than ever before, do not let your boot drive get low on free space. You may be prevented from working until you jump through space-clearing hoops, which might be inconvenient and time-consuming.
- When buying a new Mac, choose an SSD with sufficient headroom for your data to grow. For instance, if you’re pushing the limits of a 512 GB SSD, get the 1 TB SSD on your next Mac, even if doubling your storage seems like overkill. Data never shrinks. (Besides, the smallest SSDs may be half the speed of larger ones due to using a single NAND chip instead of two NAND chips.)
Have you had to go to great lengths to free up space on your Mac? Let us know in the comments what you tried and how it worked.
I can’t explain what you saw, but I’ve seen enough in the past to believe that Apple’s GUI tools (including the Finder) are incapable of showing you the complete picture.
Old-school Unix utilities like the df command can give you a better image. On a modern Mac with Time Machine snapshots, there are a lot of nearly-identical volumes listed, since each snapshot on a Time Machine volume is mounted, but it’s not too bad if you just make the Terminal window very wide and scroll up to see the lines you care about:
Of note:
There are some lines that are not actually file systems, but are ways to access device drivers or kernel data. In the above example these are the
devfsfile system (mounted at
/dev, and contains filenames that represent access points for device drivers) and the
map auto_homefile system (mounted at
/System/Volumes/Data/homeand, I think, is used to represent certain kinds of remote network file systems that may auto-mount in an on-demand fashion).
The
-hoption tells the
dfcommand to display sizes in human-understandable units (e.g.
Mi,
Gi,
Ti, etc.) instead of counts of bytes.
Notice that all the volumes on disk1 are identical size and have the same size and available space. This is because they all belong to a single APFS container and APFS volumes sharing a single container all share the same free space.
All of the time machine snapshot volumes show the same size and available space. This is because, like all other volumes in an APFS container, they share the same free space. Even though snapshots are read-only, they still have “free space”.
Note, however, what is not present:
We know that some parts of the GUI present more information than this in a count of “free” space. For example, the “About this Mac” window includes “purgeable” storage - space that the system can make free, should it need to (probably including caches, temporary files, trashed files and local snapshots). Which is why on my system, it reports 934 GB free, even though
dfreports
864 GiB(which is about 928 GB, not 934 GB):
The Finder also reports this 934 GB size, and says that there is about 6 GB (the difference) as “purgeable”:
Disk Utility, on the other hand, is reporting the actual free space (928 GB), since it doesn’t know about purgeable content):
It’s worth noting that in your screen captures, there is a lot of purgeable data, and it varies as you go:
It’s still hard to understand, and I completely agree with your conclusion, but hopefully the numbers will make a little more sense.
Great details, and I agree that the purgeable number is one of the big wildcards in all this. I was hoping that, by working fairly quickly, the changes would reflect only what I was doing explicitly and not some background activity.
But at this point, who knows! If you sit and watch the Available and Used lines in the Get Info window for a drive, they’ll change constantly.
FWIW, some six hours later in the day, Get Info is now reporting 149 GB available, 34 GB of which is purgeable). So the purgeable number has barely changed, but 10 GB of space has disappeared since my final screenshot in the article, even though I’ve done nothing significant. Small amounts of email have come into Mimestream, and I’ve been writing in Google Docs, but certainly not 10 GB worth in either case.
It also occurred to me that you might be seeing the effect of duplicate (or partial-duplicate) files sharing blocks.
If some of those files were duplicated on an APFS volume, then they would be sharing the same blocks. So deleting one wouldn’t create any new free space and deleting both would only free half of the number you’d get by adding up their file sizes.
