Adam Engst

Reuters Uses AirTags to Track Donated Shoes Destined for Recycling

Reuters writes:

U.S. petrochemicals giant Dow Inc and the Singapore government said they were transforming old sneakers into playgrounds and running tracks. Reuters put that promise to the test by planting hidden trackers inside 11 pairs of donated shoes. Most got exported instead.

I’ve always wondered what really happens to the old running shoes I toss into the donation box at my local running store, and now I know how to find out—embed an AirTag in them! I would also include an explanatory note to encourage contact in case it was found instead of being shredded for recycling. It might be an amusing way to meet a runner in another part of the world.

