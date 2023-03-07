Skip to content
Adam Engst 2 comments

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Now Available in Yellow

As noted on Apple’s Newsroom:

Apple today announced a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more color choices to the lineup this spring.… The new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available to pre-order this Friday, March 10, with availability starting Tuesday, March 14.

The new yellow is pretty, as are some of the other colors. It remains a little off-putting that Apple doesn’t make the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in vibrant colors—Pro apparently means “boring.” But it’s all moot without a clear case that lets the iPhone color shine through—I had to take my iPhone 14 Pro out of its Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 case to remind myself what color it is (a sort of purplish-gray).

For those who want to see their iPhone and carry a couple of cards, I just stumbled upon a clear iPhone case that includes an integrated card slot, something that hadn’t previously turned up in my wallet case research (see “Three Wallet Cases: Bellroy, Encased, and Smartish,” 26 September 2022).

