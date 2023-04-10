iOS 15.7.5 and iPadOS 15.7.5 Address Serious Security Vulnerabilities

Share Email

There’s nothing new to say here, but as I predicted, Apple has now released iOS 15.7.5 and iPadOS 15.7.5 to address the two security vulnerabilities discussed in “iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1 Address Serious Security Vulnerabilities, Fix Bugs” (7 April 2023). Both are actively being exploited in the wild, so I recommend updating older devices that can’t run iOS 16 right away. If iOS 16 is an option for your device, you’ll have to upgrade to version 16.4.1 instead.