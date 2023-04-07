iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1 Address Serious Security Vulnerabilities, Fix Bugs

Share Email

Just 11 days after releasing a spate of updates to its operating systems (see “Apple Releases iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, macOS 13.3 Ventura, watchOS 9.4, tvOS 16.4, and HomePod Software 16.4,” 27 March 2023), Apple has pushed out quick updates to iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS Ventura 13.3.1 with a smattering of changes.

Why the quick release? The security notes say that the updates block two vulnerabilities Apple says are actively being exploited in the wild. One vulnerability would allow an app to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges; the other could allow maliciously crafted Web content to execute arbitrary code.

I’m reading between the lines here, but the fact that Apple credits “Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group and Donncha Ó Cearbhaill of Amnesty International’s Security Lab” suggests to me that these vulnerabilities might have been leveraged by governments using the NSO Group’s Pegasus or similar software to target activists or journalists (see “Apple Lawsuit Goes After Spyware Firm NSO Group,” 24 November 2021).

Apple took the opportunity to fold in a few bug fixes as well. All three operating systems now properly show the skin tone variations for the pushing hands 🫸 🫷 emoji. iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 also address a problem that caused Siri to fail to respond in some cases, and macOS 13.3.1 resolves an issue that could prevent you from using Auto Unlock with your Apple Watch.

If my supposition about activists being targeted is correct, the exploits may be aimed mostly at high-value targets. Nevertheless, I recommend that you install these updates right away. It’s never a good idea to stick with operating system versions known to be vulnerable to active exploits. Plus, the Siri and Auto Unlock fixes are sufficiently welcome on their own.

Don’t be surprised if Apple releases additional updates to its other current operating systems and older versions next week. Given how much code they share, it’s likely that others are vulnerable as well but weren’t deemed essential for immediate updates.