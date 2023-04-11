Make Something Wonderful: Steve Jobs in His Own Words

Share Email

The Steve Jobs Archive writes:

A curated collection of Steve’s speeches, interviews and correspondence, Make Something Wonderful offers an unparalleled window into how one of the world’s most creative entrepreneurs approached his life and work. In these pages, Steve shares his perspective on his childhood, on launching and being pushed out of Apple, on his time with Pixar and NeXT, and on his ultimate return to the company that started it all.

The book is available as a “custom web experience” designed by Jony Ive’s LoveFrom, but you can also download it for free in Apple Books, from participating libraries in the Libby app, and as a standalone EPUB for reading in your preferred e-reader.

I’m fascinated to see what the book reveals and what conversations it sparks. But remember, Steve was famous for looking forward, not back.