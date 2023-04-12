Apple Releases tvOS 16.4.1

Share Email

It would seem likely that the just-released tvOS 16.4.1 would address the recent security vulnerabilities in other Apple operating systems (see “iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1 Address Serious Security Vulnerabilities, Fix Bugs,” 7 April 2023). However, the release notes merely claim unspecified “performance and stability improvements,” and the Apple Security Updates page says, “This update has no published CVE entries.” So, fixes? Unless you’re experiencing a problem with your Apple TV that an update could conceivably resolve, don’t bother with a manual installation and let the update install on its own.