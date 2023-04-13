As Twitter Turns: Six More Stories from Pixel Place

Share Email

I don’t like or use Twitter, but it’s impossible not to gawk at Elon Musk’s slow-motion train wreck (see “Elon Musk Buys Twitter (Really) for $44 Billion,” 28 October 2022). Every story that comes out is such a master class in destroying a tech company that it makes me ever more grateful for the adults in charge of Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and the like. (Not Facebook.) We may not always agree with their decisions, and they may occasionally venture into rapacious or morally dubious territory, but they’re not loony. In contrast, here’s the frogtwaddle that Twitter has engaged in over the last month, pulled straight from the headlines: