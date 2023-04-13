As Twitter Turns: Six More Stories from Pixel Place
I don’t like or use Twitter, but it’s impossible not to gawk at Elon Musk’s slow-motion train wreck (see “Elon Musk Buys Twitter (Really) for $44 Billion,” 28 October 2022). Every story that comes out is such a master class in destroying a tech company that it makes me ever more grateful for the adults in charge of Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and the like. (Not Facebook.) We may not always agree with their decisions, and they may occasionally venture into rapacious or morally dubious territory, but they’re not loony. In contrast, here’s the frogtwaddle that Twitter has engaged in over the last month, pulled straight from the headlines:
- Official: Twitter will now charge for SMS two-factor authentication: In November 2022, Twitter attempted to relaunch its account verification system under the paid Twitter Blue label—only to reverse course after a prank tweet announcing “insulin is free now” from someone purporting to be Eli Lilly and Company tanked Lilly’s stock price. A month later, Twitter Blue relaunched again, this time successfully, although few people have signed up for it. It costs individuals $8 per month ($11 per month if paid through an Apple in-app purchase). In a move ostensibly to give people an incentive to pay, Twitter said in March 2023 that it would limit the weak SMS-based two-factor authentication option to paid Twitter Blue users. All users would still be able to use more-secure authentication apps for free. If I were paying for Twitter Blue, I’d want the weakest method disabled to reduce the chance of account hijacking!
- Twitter is officially ending its old verification process on April 1. To get a blue check mark, you’ll have to pay. Twitter said it would sunset the “free” blue checkmarks offered previously to users it had verified—typically celebrities, athletes, reporters, and organizations—as of 1 April 2023 (not an April Fools stunt). That has gone as well as one would expect—erratically and with petulance. Organizations, in particular, have objected, as Twitter requires that they pony up $1000 per month plus $50 per account. Major newspapers like The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Los Angeles Times declared they would neither pay for Twitter Blue as organizations nor reimburse reporters for it. The White House also reportedly said it wouldn’t enroll in Twitter Blue.
- Elon Musk painted over the W on Twitter’s sign at its San Francisco headquarters, changing it to “Titter”: Ah, to be in middle school again. Perhaps it’s an attempt to get Twitter out of the $3.4-million-per-month rent it failed to pay in December and January, eliciting a lawsuit from the landlord. Or maybe 12-year-olds are in charge, given that emails sent to Twitter’s press address now receive an auto-reply with a poop emoji.
- Twitter Isn’t a Company Anymore: Court filings in a lawsuit show that Musk has merged Twitter with a newly formed shell company called X Corp. The goal of these corporate shenanigans is unclear but may relate to Musk’s desire to create an “everything app” that combines e-commerce, global and personal messaging, and payment. This parallels similar apps used widely in China, notably the Tencent Holdings app WeChat. Good luck on that in the current app, website, and payment landscape in the United States, Europe, and, well, really everywhere but China.
- NPR quits Twitter after being falsely labeled as “state-affiliated media”: For some inexplicable reason, Twitter initially lumped National Public Radio in with state-affiliated propaganda outlets in places like Russia and China. When queried, Musk admitted that he might have gotten it wrong—he revealed he knew nothing about NPR’s funding model—and Twitter changed the tag to “government-funded media,” which is also inaccurate: NPR receives less than 1% of its funding from the federally funded Corporation for Public Broadcasting. (Individual stations, which pay fees to NPR, and other public-radio networks and individual programs may receive more than 1% in funding from local, state, and federal sources.)
- Elon Musk admits he only bought Twitter because he thought he’d be forced to: This TechCrunch article focuses on just one aspect of a rare interview that Musk gave to BBC reporter James Clayton. Initially, Musk had made an offer of $54.20 per share (it’s a weed joke) for Twitter, but after the stock price dropped, he attempted to weasel out of the purchase. Twitter was about to take him to court—and likely win—which forced him to live by his weed joke. Now he says—I’m not kidding, but perhaps he is—that his dog is running Twitter. That would explain a lot.
Can I recommend Mastodon? See “Mastodon: A New Hope for Social Networking” (27 January 2023), and feel free to follow me at
@[email protected], not that I’m a prolific poster.
Thing is, despite the literally daily flow of Twitter disaster stories I encounter, I find that Twitter remains essentially as popular as ever, while Mastodon remains nearly deserted.
Several weeks ago I spent a few hours joining Mastodon and going through all my Twitter contacts to find their new Mastodon accounts. I found four: all techies or tech journalists. None of the mainstream journalists, musicians, or general friends whose posts have given me the sole justification for entering the mucky morass that is Twitter. They’re still all tweeting away, apparently contentedly.
I visit both about three times a week and the situation hasn’t changed since I joined. And regardless of what’s going on behind the online scenes, my Twitter user experience is largely unchanged since before the Musk takeover – while my Mastodon user experience, while more limited because I’ve found so few people to follow, is essentially the same as my Twitter user experience. Roughly the same number of out-of-context quips, off-topic retweets/boosts, and self-satisfied political jabs. (Sure, because I follow selectively, I usually agree with the politics expressed. I still find the memes and sarcasm exhausting and would rather not hear it.)
So as I see it, I use two social networks. One is run by an evil and childish plutocrat, and includes multitudes. One is run on admirable decentralized principles, and includes few. Other than their reach, they’re essentially the same experience.
We can continue to urge all right-thinking people to leave Twitter and join Mastodon, but realistically, that’s not going to happen unless Musk makes his own goatse meme and tweets it to every user. Which could happen, given his actions so far. Meanwhile, Mastodon is used by so few that only those whose social network happens to include a great number of those predisposed to use something like Mastodon are likely to continue using it. I suspect this includes you, Adam, and a great deal of your colleagues and friends.
I haven’t found a similar experience on Mastodon; most od my communities (writers, Medievalists, Apple technologists) are well represented.
Some tips:
Fill out your Mastodon profile. Use hashtags for your interests.
Write an intro post with a short bio and summary of your interests. Pin that post in your profile.
Verify your identity (@ace needs to do this) by adding the Mastodon provided link to your Website (top page or as Head metadata) from your Mastodon Profile.
Twitter is most definitely NOT NEARLY as popular as it once was. Twitter has been loosing a significant % of its members and advertisers on a regular basis:
I guess I just don’t get it, but I’ve never been on Twitter, and have never felt a need to go there. I’m sure there are good reasons to do so (or go to any other such platform), I’m just not sure what they are. If I want Apple info I come here. If I need national news I go to NPR or AP or BBC America. If I want to talk with friends and family I text or talk to them. What I am missing?
Basically, direct involvement in what has become a major societal cancer.
Though I agree that Twitter can be consuming for some people, it has been a way for me to connect with people in various communities. I have contact with writers, manga authors, and a variety of regular people. I don’t know what EM will do to it, but I will stay on and watch. I miss TweetBot’s clean interface though.
I have been on Twitter for about two years so I was a late joiner. I have carefully curated who I follow and who follows me. I am interested in the Venn Diagram intersection of photographers, weather discussions, and storm chasers.
I find that I can get very useful information as well as new research and results by following these folks on Twitter. Many of these people left Twitter for Mastodon – and are back at Twitter because of the critical mass that exists.
I also use Twitter to follow my local emergency managers, local news, NWS alerts, and wildfire alerts.
It’s not that difficult to avoid the garbage. I use TweetDeck and only allow people I follow to show up in my timeline. I never, NEVER, see promoted Tweets or ads in Tweetdeck.
