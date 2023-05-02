Skip to content
Adam Engst 1 comment

Did You Know That the Option Key…

Apple consultant Guillaume Gète has compiled a list of eighty actions modified by the Option key:

The little guide lists various tips, from the particularly useful to the very futile… Obviously, it is not a question here of being exhaustive, but rather to give ways to encourage you to remember to press the Option key during all your manipulations with the mouse and the keyboard… in order to save you time and make you more productive, even… have fun!

The clever tweaks, shortcuts, and affordances made available with the press of the Option key may not be obvious, but they significantly enhance the Mac experience for those who take the time to find and use them. Thanks to Guillaume for the reminder to keep seeing how the humble Option key can improve your digital life.

Comments About Did You Know That the Option Key…

Notable Replies

  1. Keyboard Maestro primarily uses the Option key to mean “Help”. For example:

    • Hold the option key and click on the New Trigger menu, gives Help links for each trigger. (example)
    • Hold the option key while adding an Action takes you to the Help for that action. (example)
    • Hold the option key while adding a Collection or a Condition takes you to the help for that.
    • Hold the option key down in the various Edit ➤ Insert menus and you get linked to the Help for Actions, Functions or Tokens.

    Keyboard Maestro’s basics are pretty straight forward, but there is a lot of different bits and pieces that would be difficult to memorise, so linking to reference Help on them makes it a lot easier for people, and using the Option key consistently across the program for that purpose means learning just one thing gives you access to all of that.

