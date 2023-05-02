Did You Know That the Option Key…

Share Email

Apple consultant Guillaume Gète has compiled a list of eighty actions modified by the Option key:

The little guide lists various tips, from the particularly useful to the very futile… Obviously, it is not a question here of being exhaustive, but rather to give ways to encourage you to remember to press the Option key during all your manipulations with the mouse and the keyboard… in order to save you time and make you more productive, even… have fun!

The clever tweaks, shortcuts, and affordances made available with the press of the Option key may not be obvious, but they significantly enhance the Mac experience for those who take the time to find and use them. Thanks to Guillaume for the reminder to keep seeing how the humble Option key can improve your digital life.

