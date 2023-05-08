Skip to content
Adam Engst No comments

Howard Oakley Lists Apple System Updates

On his Eclectic Light Company blog, Howard Oakley writes:

I’m delighted to announce what I think is a unique resource: a detailed listing of all updates to macOS over the last four years and more, with links to full information about each. These include regular updates, security updates, and Supplemental Updates. You can access this list at this page.

Remember that Howard’s System Updates page exists the next time you are trying to recollect precisely when Apple released a particular macOS update or want to see how many updates some version of macOS has received. Apple’s release note pages (such as this one for macOS 12 Monterey) lack dates, which renders them annoyingly unmoored in time.

Comments About Howard Oakley Lists Apple System Updates

