Apple Introduces Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for the iPad

From Apple Newsroom:

Apple today unveiled Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad. Video and music creators can now unleash their creativity in new ways that are only possible on iPad. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad bring all-new touch interfaces that allow users to enhance their workflows with the immediacy and intuitiveness of Multi-Touch. … Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will be available on the App Store as subscriptions starting Tuesday, May 23.

I have no use for either Final Cut Pro or Logic Pro, but I’m curious how those who rely on these apps on the Mac will respond to and adopt the iPad versions. It’s hard to imagine the iPad versions being as capable, but will they be welcome companion apps for current users or stripped-down alternatives for newcomers who don’t need the full power of the Mac versions? Or both?

They’re available only by subscription, either $4.99 per month or $49 per year. Final Cut Pro requires an iPad with an M1 chip or later, whereas Logic Pro works on any iPad with an A12 chip or later.

