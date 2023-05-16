Apple to Expand Accessibility Options in 2023

Share Email

From Apple Newsroom:

Apple today previewed software features for cognitive, vision, hearing, and mobility accessibility, along with innovative tools for individuals who are nonspeaking or at risk of losing their ability to speak. These updates draw on advances in hardware and software, include on-device machine learning to ensure user privacy, and expand on Apple’s long-standing commitment to making products for everyone.

It’s well worth reading Apple’s press release for all the details (and see Shelly Brisbin’s commentary on Six Colors), but the feature I’m most interested to see is Assistive Access, which “distills experiences across the Camera, Photos, Music, Calls, and Messages apps on iPhone to their essential features in order to lighten their cognitive load for users.” Along with helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, I could see these alternative interfaces as a boon for older people (and others) with cognitive impairments. Possibly also for the very young, but I’m not a fan of giving toddlers digital devices.

Apple also says that Made for iPhone hearing devices will be able to be paired with select M1-based Macs and all M2-based Macs, which is good news for hearing aid users, and Voice Control will add phonetic suggestions so users can choose the desired word from those that sound similar, like “there,” “their,” and “they’re.” With luck, Apple will extend this and other text editing features to the standard dictation capabilities.

