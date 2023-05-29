Apple to Shut Down My Photo Stream on 26 July 2023
In a just-published support article, Apple writes:
My Photo Stream is scheduled to be shut down on July 26, 2023. As part of this transition, new photo uploads to My Photo Stream from your devices will stop one month before, on June 26, 2023. Any photos uploaded to the service before that date will remain in iCloud for 30 days from the date of upload and will be available to any of your devices where My Photo Stream is currently enabled. By July 26, 2023, there will be no photos remaining in iCloud, and the service will be shut down.
My Photo Stream (originally called Photo Stream) was Apple’s first iCloud-based solution for syncing photos between devices. It didn’t support videos, stored only your 1000 most recent photos on each device, kept photos online for only 30 days, didn’t work over cellular connections, downloaded smaller photo versions on iOS devices, and wasn’t accessible from the iCloud website. iCloud Photos (initially known as iCloud Photo Library) is better in nearly every way, except that My Photo Stream didn’t count against your iCloud storage quota, making it free. See “iCloud Photo Library: The Missing FAQ” (15 April 2015).
I haven’t used or recommended My Photo Stream for years, but if you still find it useful, I suggest paying for enough iCloud+ storage to turn on iCloud Photos for better syncing and additional protection against losing images. Per month, 50 GB of storage costs $0.99, 200 GB is $2.99, and 2 TB is $9.99. Check the size of your Photos Library, stored by default in
~/Pictures, to see how much you need beyond the 5 GB Apple gives everyone for free. Apple could stave off some of the hard feelings caused by canceling My Photo Stream by increasing that free amount to 10 GB.
What I found most useful was the “automatic deletion after 30 days.” Is there a way to accomplish this automatically?
You could set up to sync only with a Smart Album that contains the last X number of days. Not sure if you can set it up to download to the phone and have the rest in the cloud.
I’m very bummed about the loss of this service. Yes, iCloud Photos offers a lot more capability, but quick and easy syncing was all I really needed. It was just nice to know that any photo I took on my iPhone would eventually get backed up (albeit in JPEG and not HEIC format) to my computer at home. I didn’t need to do anything or pay anything; it mostly just worked (with some notable periods of time when various macOS/iOS upgrades broke things).
I’m probably a corner case because I don’t pay Apple for any extra iCloud storage. I don’t want or need to back up my iPhone/iPad to iCloud (I back up to my computer), and I don’t need/want to have my entire photo library synced with edits and face tags and such across all of my devices. I just use a bit of my base 5GB iCloud storage for email, contacts, and a couple of files.
But I guess the services revenue growth monster must get fed. I’ll just start doing periodic dumps of photos via AirDrop I guess.
Apple should provide $10 or 20 GB to all Apple customers to enable mobile device online backup. However, $12 a year for 50GB allows you to store a moderately-sized photo collection and also allows you to use online backup. This does free you from the computer tether for a very modest cost.
Having photos in an online library does free you to see your photos on ALL your devices. I think that you should look at finding a substitute for Photostream. If you you’d rather not use Apple services, I believe that Google Photos provides a reasonable amount of free storage at no cost.
Oh definitely I know there are a number of alternatives. I just want to minimize the amount of private information that’s out there in “the cloud,” and I don’t want to pay money that I don’t need to. I realize I’m totally an outlier in this respect. :)
I love that as an euphemistic description for “greed”!
Heh. I realize it has to cost something to keep services running, and again I would bet I’m in a pretty small minority of people who aren’t using iCloud Photos, so while it is funny to cast it as primarily greed-based, I know that’s not all the motivation. But honestly I would consider paying a tiny amount of subscription money to just add some capabilities and maintain them to My Photo Stream versus having to store hundreds of GB of data in iCloud Photos.
Alan, I haven’t found any benefit using even the 5 GB for anything except my mail at mac.com and my contacts. I tried using it to sync iCal when that stopped working in iTunes (even though iTunes still says it does when I sync my iDevices) but that was a disaster! I ended up with 4 copies of each event in iCal on my iMac and in my 3 iDevices - took me days to clean it up. Maybe if syncing of calendars worked, I would use it more but I’m not paying Apple just for them to cause similar disasters.
My wife suffered the same. iCal syncing (over USB with what used to be iTunes) totally screwed up her calendar between Mac and iPhone — entries got quadruplicated. It’s shameful that with $250B in the bank and more engineers on the payroll than many a town has population something as simple as this cannot be made to work. Even worse because as we all know until not long ago it worked just fine. Yet they had to break it along the way and couldn’t be bothered to fix it because, hey, syncing with a Mac is so yesterday. Today it’s iCloud and pay pay pay. No, it’s not about greed at all. Never.
I used this to sync to my Mac. And images so synced would move to my full Library. I have been leery of iCloud Photos due to the problems I had when turning this on for my sister, and occasionally seeing nightmare problems on apple help subreddits. I will though change over, I have already done this for my wife and it went okay but not flawlessly. It stalled on her iPhone and I had to turn off her VPN service to get it started again (and have it plugged in even with 80% battery). If they made the setup of iCloud photos stress free, easier to find information about the progress, and work with VPN - that would be nice.
Hmmm.
Guess I finally need to bite the bullet and try to import my old Aperture library (~16GB) into Photos first… Then upgrade to iCloud+ (I think I’ve got that right? the basic level at 50GB should do…). Then enable this new-fangled photo-sharing iCloud streaming thingie… #sigh There’s a project for the end of the week.
I really liked Photostream for my purposes. I usually download photos from my iPhone to my computer once a week and then modify, crop, keyword tag etc them with Graphic Converter. Once on my Mac in a regular folder they are backed up by Time Machine etc. I then delete them from the phone to free up space.
I liked being able to see the last 1000 photos on my larger iPad screen. I also appreciated the emergency backup that Photostream provide while being on vacation, in case my phone gets lost.
Now, it looks like I have to buy the 50GB plan and my photos will be permanently in the Cloud. Of course I can still download them from the phone to the computer and then optionally delete them from iCloud. But that would also delete them from all my other devices. I think after a while I will get confused which photos I downloaded from the Cloud.
With iCloud Photos / iCloud Photo Library, you don’t delete photos from your library from any device unless you want them deleted forever from everywhere. If storage space is the limitation on the iPhone (or iPad), you can turn on optimized storage in settings to keep only a small number of full-res photos on the device - the rest are stored as thumbnails that are downloaded in the background as needed if you ever try to access them (view them, edit them, even accessing from other apps to share, such as messages, email, social networking apps, etc.)
Simon, that was the reverse of my problem. I never had a problem syncing via USB with iTunes. I use Calendar.app on my iMac as my SOURCE calendar and just synced it to the Calendar.ipa on my iDevices but at sometime iOS stopped updating the Calendar.ipa on my iPhone and 2 iPads so I tried syncing via iClod and that is when it went to hell. After I got Calendar.app on my iMac cleaned up, I went into iTunes with each iDevice and deselected Calendar syncing then reselected it. I then went and selected each calendar I wanted to sync, and enabled the option to replace every calendar on the iDevice with the one on my iMac. Wonder of wonders, that worked! So now, when iTunes doesn’t update the Calendar.ipa data with a normal sync, I just use the overwrite option.
So if I have this right …… on my iPad Air 5th generation and IPhone 12 mini: Settings>Name.> iCloud> Photos>Sync this iPad/iPhone . Then am I OK and don’t have to do anything else?
On iPad Air 2nd generation: Settings>Name> iCloud> Photos>iCloud Photos is ON. Doesn’t show Photo Stream at all. Optimize is also enabled. Am I Ok and don’t have to do anything else?
MacBook Pro mid 2009 running High Sierra: Settings> iCloud> Photos> ICloud Photo Library and iCloud Photo Sharing are on/enabled. Photo Stream is NOT checked. Am I ok and don’t have to do anything else?
Then there is the iMac mid 2010 running High Sierra. It has Photo Stream enabled and iCloud can’t find my Photos App. So I don’t think I need to do anything since I am keeping up with the MacBook Pro, which seems to be a better computer even though it is older.
Having a lot of engineers isn’t always a solution. These cloud sharing applications seem to be having a problem with updating. Say that I have some data on my iPhone which I create.This might be photos, calendars or files. It then needs to go to the cloud, and appear on my several computers etc. so then I decide to change it on my iMac. If it all works correctly then everything else gets updated. The problem seems to be that at times this fails and there is no updating or multiple copies are created. I don’t edit files on iCloud Drive because it is very flaky, so I never know if I’m working on the current version. DropBox seems not to have a problem.
If I had a guess why Apple is dropping support, it’s likely that Apple found that very few people were using photo stream so decided it wasn’t worth continuing support - not that they weren’t able. Now the people who supported this service and feature can concentrate on other services and features that people actually use and depend on.
I agree with @ddmiller: this doesn’t look like a revenue generating move to me. I can’t imagine Apple will increase revenue by any noticeable amount by turning off My Photo Stream. This looks entirely like a, ‘why are we spending engineering resources and increased complexity for a feature from a different era that ~nobody uses?’ decision.
I’m sorry you had that problem, but maybe it was because you hadn’t disabled iTunes syncing first? All I can say is that I’ve used iCloud calendar sync for many years, with several calendars, and sharing different calendars with different people, and it has been 100% solid. Maybe backup your calendar and try again (so you can easily clear it out and re-import the backup if you have trouble again), but first turn off any other sync mechanism?
Making sure that data synchronization works is not simple. In one of my many unsuccessful Apple job interviews, not covered by an NDA (two interviews were not unsuccessful and are covered), the hiring manager mentioned the topic, and I started to estimate how much testing his team must be doing to get it right, and all the infrastructure it must require. Awkward silence.
