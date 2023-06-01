Google’s .zip Provides Another Reason to Beware of Wacky Top-Level Domains
At Medium, Bobbyr writes:
Google launched a new TLD or “Top Level Domain” of .zip, meaning you can now purchase a .zip domain, similar to a .com or .org domain for only a few dollars. The security community immediately raised flags about the potential dangers of this TLD. In this short write-up, we’ll cover how an attacker can leverage this TLD, in combination with the @ operator and unicode character ∕ (U+2215) to create an extremely convincing phish.
The .zip top-level domain is a terrible idea from a security perspective, and we can only hope that saner heads keep .jpg, .gif, .pdf, and .exe out of the complete list of top-level domains. Amusingly, Michael Tsai points out that the .zip proposal originally referred to Iomega’s now-defunct Zip drives. Sadly, it wasn’t denied like .floppy and .betamax.
More generally, when I’m scrubbing spambot-created accounts from my WordPress setup, every email address ending in a wacky top-level domain is bogus. The moral of the story is that if you must register an unusual top-level domain for a Web project, don’t also use it for email.
Wow. This definitely qualifies for the “What Were They Thinking?” award for 2023. Anyone with the slightest awareness of digital security would instantly see how a TLD that matches a common file extension is a bad idea. That Google pushed this through shows how little concern their decision-makers have for security.
The part that looks odd to me is the “github“ starting with a dot. I don’t see any mention of that. I’m not familiar with how that operates.
Anyway, I’ve been warning about Unicode in DNS for years. What if people can register “goօgle.com”? Can you tell that one of the letters is really the ”o” from the Armenian alphabet?
It does seem that Namecheap is now disallowing that ambiguity, fortunately. But I’m not sure the rest of the Net has closed those loopholes. Maybe they will also close the one raised here.
https://www.namecheap.com/domains/registration/results/?domain=go%D6%85%67le.com
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum