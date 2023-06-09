Reddit Client Apollo to Shut Down on 30 June 2023
On Reddit, Apollo developer Christian Selig writes:
June 30th will be Apollo’s last day. I’ve talked to a lot of people, and come to terms with this over the last weeks as talks with Reddit have deteriorated to an ugly point, and in the interest of transparency with the community, I wanted to talk about how I arrived at this decision, and if you have any questions at the end, I’m more than happy to answer. This post will be long as I have a lot of topics to cover.
I seldom frequent Reddit, but I downloaded the Reddit client Apollo last September mainly to check out its Pixel Pal hack that sends a digital critter walking around on my iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island—look closely at the screenshots below. But Apollo a fine app, and I was sad to read developer Christian Selig’s drama-filled tale of how Reddit’s surprise introduction of exorbitantly high prices has caused him to shut the app down. I’m even less inclined to use Reddit now.
I’m fairly active in a handful of Reddit communities, and all of the third-party Reddit app developers are facing the same decision. Most are choosing to just end it, like Selig is. And honestly, the way Reddit is handling the issue, I don’t blame them one bit.
A growing number of subreddits have pledged to go dark/private next week, starting Monday June 12, as a show of solidarity against Reddit’s new API policies. Some are doing just the one day, some a couple of days, others a full week, and a few have pledged to stay dark until Reddit reverses the changes (including but not limited to the ridiculous new fees for API access, as well as making all NSFW content completely inaccessible outside of Reddit’s own website and app, which will make it impossible for moderators to properly screen out such content from their subs, as the Reddit app and website are almost anti-optimized for moderation tasks).
I don’t really expect Reddit to back down—they’re following the Elon Musk/Twitter model of “break everything, and those who stick around will worship you”. The subreddit r/RedditAlternatives has been seeing a lot of traffic in the past few days, and I expect several communities to abandon Reddit entirely and move to one or more of these alternatives.
Me, I still miss the heyday of Usenet, when no profit-oriented corporation could control the platform because it was completely decentralized and distributed. If Reddit were an open-source, user-managed system, it could be that way too, but that possibility died a long time ago.
