Reddit Client Apollo to Shut Down on 30 June 2023

On Reddit, Apollo developer Christian Selig writes:

June 30th will be Apollo’s last day. I’ve talked to a lot of people, and come to terms with this over the last weeks as talks with Reddit have deteriorated to an ugly point, and in the interest of transparency with the community, I wanted to talk about how I arrived at this decision, and if you have any questions at the end, I’m more than happy to answer. This post will be long as I have a lot of topics to cover.

I seldom frequent Reddit, but I downloaded the Reddit client Apollo last September mainly to check out its Pixel Pal hack that sends a digital critter walking around on my iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island—look closely at the screenshots below. But Apollo a fine app, and I was sad to read developer Christian Selig’s drama-filled tale of how Reddit’s surprise introduction of exorbitantly high prices has caused him to shut the app down. I’m even less inclined to use Reddit now.

