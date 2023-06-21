Apple Expands Self Service Repair Program; Have You Used It?

Share Email

Apple announced it has expanded its Self Service Repair program to include the iPhone 14 lineup and the M2 models of the 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Self Service Repair is also now available for M1 Mac desktops—the 24-inch iMac, the Mac mini, and the Mac Studio—along with the True Depth camera and top speaker in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups.

In addition, Apple says it has simplified the System Configuration process necessary to authenticate genuine Apple parts, update firmware, and calibrate parts. Previously, users had to contact the Self Service Repair support team to run the final step of the repair; that’s no longer necessary.

I continue to find Apple’s messaging around Self Service Repair intriguing. Just read this bit from the announcement where Apple simultaneously pats itself on the back for its support of the Right to Repair movement and warns users against using Self Service Repair.

Self Service Repair is part of Apple’s efforts to expand access to repairs. Widespread repair access plays an important role in extending products’ longevity, which is good for users and good for the planet. For the vast majority of users who do not have experience repairing electronic devices, visiting a professional authorized repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair.

But perhaps that’s an accurate representation of the modern world, where a lot of people think they want to be able to repair their own devices and philosophically support the Right to Repair movement, but they don’t actually trust themselves to complete a repair successfully.

Have you taken advantage of Apple’s Self Service Repair program? How did it work out?