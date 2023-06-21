DPReview Acquired by Gear Patrol
For those depressed by Jeff Carlson’s piece, “Amazon Shutters Photo Resource Website DPReview” (22 March 2023), good news! DPReview general manager Scott Everett writes:
We’re thrilled to share the news that Gear Patrol has acquired DPReview. Gear Patrol is a natural home for the next phase of DPReview’s journey, and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together.
I want to reassure you that we remain firmly committed to what makes DPReview great: the best camera reviews in the business, industry-leading photography news and features, and one of the most active photography communities anywhere on the internet.
Apparently, saner heads at Amazon prevailed to sell DPReview rather than unceremoniously shutting it down. As Scott Everett notes, the core team will continue to work on DPreview, the editorial coverage and site features will remain the same, and all historical content will remain accessible. DPReview will undoubtedly evolve in the future, but what’s important for now is that it once again has a future to evolve into.
Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum