DPReview Acquired by Gear Patrol

For those depressed by Jeff Carlson’s piece, “Amazon Shutters Photo Resource Website DPReview” (22 March 2023), good news! DPReview general manager Scott Everett writes:

We’re thrilled to share the news that Gear Patrol has acquired DPReview. Gear Patrol is a natural home for the next phase of DPReview’s journey, and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together.

I want to reassure you that we remain firmly committed to what makes DPReview great: the best camera reviews in the business, industry-leading photography news and features, and one of the most active photography communities anywhere on the internet.