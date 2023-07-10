Rapid Security Responses for iOS/iPadOS 16.5.1 (a) and macOS Ventura 13.4.1 (a)

Share Email

After publication, Apple pulled these updates due to the website loading issues hinted at below. You can remove the Rapid Security Response updates as outlined in “What Are Rapid Security Responses and Why Are They Important?” (2 May 2023) or use a different Web browser for the affected sites. New Rapid Security Responses should be available soon. –Adam

Apple has released Rapid Security Response updates for iOS 16.5.1 (a), iPadOS 16.5.1 (a), and macOS Ventura 13.4.1 (a) to fix a WebKit vulnerability that could allow malicious Web content to execute arbitrary code. Unsurprisingly, this vulnerability is being actively exploited, and I encourage you to install these updates as soon as feasible.

It won’t take long, although the updates require a restart. The entire process took less than 4 minutes on each of my devices: an iPhone 14 Pro, M1 MacBook Air, and 2020 27-inch iMac. Interestingly, the iPhone update was only 2.7 MB, and the iMac update was 6.4 MB, but the M1 MacBook Air update was far larger at 137.2 MB.

Thanks to Will Mayall for pointing out that Facebook’s Web browser detection code doesn’t recognize the new Safari 16.5.2 (a), forcing you to use the mobile version of the site. Facebook will likely update soon, and Apple will probably release a Safari update for older versions of macOS shortly.

Let us know in the comments if you experience any other issues during or after the updates.