Apple Pulls Rapid Security Responses Due to Website Loading Issues

Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



It turns out that the website loading issues reported by Will Mayall in “Rapid Security Responses for iOS/iPadOS 16.5.1 (a) and macOS Ventura 13.4.1 (a)” (10 July 2023) affected websites beyond Facebook, including its sibling site Instagram. Apple has pulled the updates and provided instructions for removing them. In short:

iPhone or iPad: Navigate to Settings > General > About > iOS Version, and then tap Remove Security Response. Tap Remove to confirm.

Navigate to Settings > General > About > iOS Version, and then tap Remove Security Response. Tap Remove to confirm. Mac: Go to System Settings > General > About, click the ⓘ next to the macOS version, click Remove & Restart, and confirm the action.

It’s unclear if there’s any reason to remove the updates if you don’t use Safari or any affected websites. I haven’t noticed any other issues.

Those running macOS 12 Monterey and macOS 11 Big Sur should avoid installing Safari 16.5.2 for now. I installed it in a Monterey virtual machine this morning before I read about the problems, and it can’t load Facebook or Instagram.