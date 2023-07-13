Rapid Security Responses for iOS/iPadOS 16.5.1 (c) and macOS Ventura 13.4.1 (c)

Share Email

Let’s try this again. Apple has re-released Rapid Security Response updates for iOS 16.5.1 (c), iPadOS 16.5.1 (c), and macOS Ventura 13.4.1 (c) to fix a WebKit vulnerability that could allow malicious Web content to execute arbitrary code. The vulnerability is being actively exploited, and despite the website loading issues with Safari in the previous versions, I encourage you to install these updates as soon as feasible. They loaded quickly, in under 4 minutes on each of my devices, including the necessary restart.

In the event of problems, remember that you can uninstall Rapid Security Responses (but not regular updates) just as quickly as you install them (see “What Are Rapid Security Responses and Why Are They Important?” 2 May 2023).

iPhone or iPad: Navigate to Settings > General > About > iOS Version, and then tap Remove Security Response. Tap Remove to confirm.

Navigate to Settings > General > About > iOS Version, and then tap Remove Security Response. Tap Remove to confirm. Mac: Go to System Settings > General > About, click the ⓘ next to the macOS version, click Remove & Restart, and confirm the action.

The new versions fix an issue that prevented a few websites from displaying properly in Safari by changing its user agent identifier to remove the parenthetical letter that seems to have confused sites like Facebook and Instagram. Apple also incremented Safari’s build number.

While Apple’s choice of letters for Rapid Security Response version numbers is questionable, Meta and other companies whose websites were affected also bear responsibility for not failing gracefully when encountering unexpected user agent identifiers.

Let us know in the comments if you experience any other issues associated with the Rapid Security Response updates.