Apple Releases 24-Jul-2023 Security Updates for All Active Operating Systems
Apple has once again updated all its active operating systems to address numerous security vulnerabilities, two of which have been exploited in the wild. One of those is the WebKit vulnerability previously discussed in “Rapid Security Responses for iOS/iPadOS 16.5.1 (c) and macOS Ventura 13.4.1 (c)” (13 July 2023), and the other is a kernel vulnerability that Apple says may have been exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 15.7.1. Consider that if you’re still using an iOS device that can’t update to iOS 15.
The number of vulnerabilities ranges from 8 (tvOS) to 29 (macOS), and most are shared by all the operating systems. The details linked below don’t matter much; we advise installing these updates soon so you’re protected.
The affected operating systems include:
- iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6
- iOS 15.7.8 and iPadOS 15.7.8
- macOS Ventura 13.5
- macOS Monterey 12.6.8
- macOS Big Sur 11.7.9
- watchOS 9.6
- tvOS 16.6
- HomePod Software 16.6
The only functional change Apple mentions is the addition of Siri support for Hebrew in Israel to tvOS 16.6.
< cue sfx:“pindrop”>
The sound of everybody waiting for someone else to try this week’s (a) updates …
No problems here so far on macOS, iOS, and watchOS.
