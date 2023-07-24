Skip to content
Adam Engst 2 comments

Apple Releases 24-Jul-2023 Security Updates for All Active Operating Systems

Apple has once again updated all its active operating systems to address numerous security vulnerabilities, two of which have been exploited in the wild. One of those is the WebKit vulnerability previously discussed in “Rapid Security Responses for iOS/iPadOS 16.5.1 (c) and macOS Ventura 13.4.1 (c)” (13 July 2023), and the other is a kernel vulnerability that Apple says may have been exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 15.7.1. Consider that if you’re still using an iOS device that can’t update to iOS 15.

The number of vulnerabilities ranges from 8 (tvOS) to 29 (macOS), and most are shared by all the operating systems. The details linked below don’t matter much; we advise installing these updates soon so you’re protected.

The affected operating systems include:

The only functional change Apple mentions is the addition of Siri support for Hebrew in Israel to tvOS 16.6.

Comments About Apple Releases 24-Jul-2023 Security Updates for All Active Operating Systems

Notable Replies

  1. < cue sfx:“pindrop”>

    The sound of everybody waiting for someone else to try this week’s (a) updates …

  2. No problems here so far on macOS, iOS, and watchOS.

