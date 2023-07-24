Elon Musk Rebrands Twitter to X

Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



At The New York Times, Ryan Mac and Tiffany Hsu write:

The tech billionaire, who bought Twitter last year, renamed the social platform X.com on its website and started replacing the bird logo with a stylized version of the 24th letter of the Latin alphabet. Inside Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco, X logos were projected in the cafeteria, while conference rooms were renamed to words with X in them, including “eXposure,” “eXult” and “s3Xy,” according to photos seen by The New York Times.

I’m adding this senseless and inexplicable rebranding to my increasingly long list of reasons to ignore Twitter as much as possible. Is the company X but the service Twitter, like Meta and Facebook? Or is it all X? What word replaces “tweet”?

To my mind, the most apropos combination of the letter X and a bird comes from Monty Python.

It’s not pining, it’s passed on. This parrot is no more. It has ceased to be. It’s expired and gone to meet its maker. This is a late parrot. It’s a stiff. Bereft of life, it rests in peace. If you hadn’t nailed it to the perch, it would be pushing up the daisies. It’s rung down the curtain and joined the choir invisible. This is an ex-parrot.

At least Apple renamed the Mac’s operating system to macOS a few years back, so we don’t have to worry about leakage surrounding Mac OS X. But it’s amusing that Meta owns a stylized X trademark for social networking (among much else), having acquired it from Microsoft in 2020.

Read original article