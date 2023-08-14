Do You Use It? Proxy Icons

Share Email

For this week’s Do You Use It? poll, we’re switching from Apple-promoted marquee features to a small one that has been part of the Mac experience for many years: proxy icons, or as Apple calls them now, “window title icons.” In many Mac windows—primarily those from the Finder and document-focused apps—a tiny icon sits next to the window’s title. It’s called the proxy icon, and dragging it to other apps and locations has the same effect as dragging a standard Finder icon. (In recent versions of macOS, a default setting makes proxy icons appear only when you hover the pointer over the window title; that setting is easily changed.)

How often do you use proxy icons? I’ll be upfront—I’m asking as an excuse to evangelize them because they can save you significant time and effort when working with files and folders on the Mac. It’s OK to respond that you’ve never used proxy icons if you’ve never even heard of them before; I hope my coverage of the poll results encourages you to integrate them into your work habits.

