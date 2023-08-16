The Verge Commemorates 25 Years of the iMac

Share Email

The Verge writes:

On August 15th, 1998, the iMac hit store shelves. In the 25 years since then, the iMac has been a core product in Apple’s lineup and influenced many other products, both inside and outside the company. Today, we’re celebrating the iMac’s silver anniversary with a series of pieces exploring its design, influence, and future.

The lead piece in this four-article retrospective is Jason Snell’s “How the iMac saved Apple,” a look at the computer world of 1998 and how the iMac provided a much-needed breath of fresh air with its Jony Ive industrial design, insistence on USB, elimination of the floppy drive, and focus on Internet connectivity. The other articles examine the evolution of the iMac design, comment on the importance of the iMac to college students of a certain age, and ask what role the iMac now plays in a laptop-dominated world.

Tonya and I quickly adopted the 27-inch iMac with 5K Retina display when it debuted in 2014, but those Macs’ inability to upgrade past macOS 11 Big Sur eventually forced us to upgrade (to a 2020 27-inch iMac for me and an M2 Mac mini with Studio Display for Tonya). If any TidBITS reader in Ithaca has a use for a 2014 27-inch iMac (after Tristan uses them for remote access during a late August visit), get in touch.

