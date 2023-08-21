Skip to content
Do You Use It? Apple’s Weather on the iPhone

For this week’s Do You Use It? poll, we’re moving from the Mac to the iPhone and focusing on a topic that many of us watch closely: the weather. Apple’s Weather app has been functional but unimpressive for many years. Although it has improved in the last two releases thanks to Apple’s acquisition of Dark Sky, there are a plethora of competing apps with more features and different interfaces. Hence this week’s question: How do you check the weather on your iPhone?

Two notes:

  • If you use another app instead of Weather, please tell us about it in the poll comments, so we can run a follow-up poll to identify which third-party weather apps are the most popular.
  • If you use both Weather and another app regularly, answer based on the one you turn to first, or vote for Apple’s Weather and recommend the other app in the poll comments.

