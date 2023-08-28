No Email Issue on 4 September 2023 for Labor Day

Share Email

We’re taking next Monday’s email issue off to spend time with family—our son Tristan is visiting from Vancouver—and celebrate the Labor Day holiday here in the United States. We’ll continue to publish new articles throughout the next two weeks, and TidBITS will return to your inbox on 11 September 2023—rumored to be the day before Apple’s next big iPhone announcement.

In the meantime, TidBITS members can receive articles by email as soon as they’re published or read the full text of articles via RSS. Everyone else can follow along on our website, via Apple News, in the TidBITS News iOS app, in Google News, in the RSS app of your choosing, on Mastodon, or even on Flipboard.