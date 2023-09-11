Do You Use It? iPhone 14 Pro Always-On Display

Share Email



When Apple announces the iPhone 15 this week, it will undoubtedly come with multiple examples of technological wizardry. Most such changes just become part of the iPhone user experience, but last year’s release of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max introduced a whiz-bang feature that users can choose to use: the Always-On display. Instead of turning the screen off when not in use, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max merely dim the Lock Screen while keeping the time, widgets, and notifications visible.

But not everyone likes the Always-On display. Some find it distracting, others worry about privacy, and many people don’t want it reducing battery life. Happily, Apple lets you turn off the Always-On display in Settings > Display & Brightness > Always On Display.

This week’s poll question is just for owners of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: Do you keep the Always-On display enabled or disabled for everyday use? If you turn the feature off, tell us why. Please don’t vote in the poll if you don’t have one of the iPhone 14 Pro models, but you’re welcome to share your thoughts in the discussion.

