iPhone 12 Sales Blocked in France over Radiation Levels
Apple defended its iPhone 12 model on Wednesday after a French watchdog ordered a halt to its sales citing breaches of European Union radiation exposure limits.
Apple said in a statement the iPhone 12, launched in 2020, was certified by multiple international bodies as compliant with global radiation standards, that it had provided several Apple and third-party lab results proving the phone’s compliance to the French agency, and that it was contesting its findings.
Setting aside Apple’s contention that the iPhone 12 does meet the EU standards, it’s odd that France’s Agence Nationale des Fréquences (ANFR) would focus on a three-year-old phone that is likely Apple’s slowest-selling model, given that it is the oldest but not the cheapest. I see three possibilities:
- Apple convinces ANFR to accept the existing certifications, or ANFR switches to a different testing methodology that agrees with Apple’s results.
- ANFR requires Apple to reduce the iPhone 12’s power in a software update.
- Apple stops iPhone 12 sales in Europe, directing price-sensitive buyers to the third-generation iPhone SE or the iPhone 13.
The more interesting question is if newer iPhone models also exceed European standards under ANFR’s testing approach, which Reuters said assumes direct skin contact without layers of cloth between the device and the user. That could force Apple to reduce the power of its cellular radios throughout Europe, potentially reducing iPhone call quality and data throughput.
Is it possible Apple has over time (through software updates) changed the emitter power levels on the 12? Is it possible the original measurements verified indeed limits not exceeded, but that ANFR now simply took it upon themselves to remeasure a 12? Perhaps precisely to check if after a couple years software changes had influenced output levels? Is it perhaps also possible that a lot of certification/testing bodies simply don’t routinely retest already certified/tested devices and that’s why this one’s now sticking out? I’ve read that the 12 mini didn’t fail when retested, just the 12. But who knows, maybe other devices would fail a retest too? And if so, perhaps retesting/recertification should become more commonplace.
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum