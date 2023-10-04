iOS 17.0.3 Addresses iPhone 15 Overheating Issue and Security Vulnerabilities

Share Email



Since its release several weeks ago, reports about the iPhone 15 overheating have accumulated. Speculation first pointed the finger of blame at the iPhone 15’s new titanium case, but Apple categorically denied that, issuing a statement saying:

We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected. The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity. We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update. Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system. We’re working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out.

My iPhone 15 Pro became too hot to keep in a pocket comfortably for a few hours after initial setup as it downloaded apps and photos, but once it was done, it ran at normal temperatures. I’ve seen that with previous iPhones as well.

Apple has now released iOS 17.0.3 to address its mistake, and John Gruber reports that an update to Instagram resolves an egregious bug that caused it to consume 1% of battery life per minute while idle. Such poor programming is yet another reason to avoid Instagram.

iOS 17.0.3 and its companion iPadOS 17.0.3 also fix a pair of security vulnerabilities, one of which has been exploited in the wild. Given the zero-day vulnerability and the potential for iPhone overheating, I recommend updating soon.