Do You Use It? Finder Tags
In OS X 10.9 Mavericks, Apple introduced Finder tags, an alternative way of organizing files and folders beyond traditional folder hierarchies, and Josh Centers covered the topic extensively in “All about Tagging in the Mavericks Finder” (14 November 2013). Tags have thus been available for use by Mac users for 10 years, but how heavily used are they now? That’s the question for this week’s poll: How often do you use Finder tags? Whether you’ve found tags wanting or see them as an integral part of your Mac use, let us know what you think in the comments.
Read Josh’s article at the time. Never found a use for them.
Never.
I use column view. They don’t reveal enough there for me to consider them useful. Mail is the same problem, but there I can resort to shift-cmd-c (Show Colors). In Finder, I’ve resorted to aliases entirely for grouping things across the usual folder hierarchy.
I use them some, but they became even less useful when the tag moved to the little dot rather than highlighting the whole file name. The limited palette also doesn’t allow for much differentiation. If they still highlighted the whole name, more differentiation might be possible?
I love the concept and I use them, but they don’t sync across Dropbox to another machine, so they are eminently less useful than they should be. (All my work files are on Dropbox so I can work on any machine.)
When they work, they’re great – especially when you do things like constrain a Spotlight search to only find items that have certain tags.
I also agree with Will B. that they don’t display well enough in the Finder. I’d prefer if the entire row was the tag color.
The only variant I do use is color tags in the Finder. That I find useful for on the fly grouping.
I do use tags for files in DevonTHINK, which is my main information gatherer, research tool, general archive.
I use Labels in Yep, which I use to keep track of pdf files of receipts, tax documents, and misc. I also use some color Labels to activate behaviors in watched folders with Hazel. I don’t often use them directly from the finder.
I use tags all the time. The coloured labels in the Finder aren’t helpful to me; instead, I set a folder’s view options to group by tag. This works very well for me.
I voted occasionally but it’s probably an over-statement. The only time I use them is to mark a folder or file with a colour to suggest it’s complete. ie: I’m sorting old photo folders and will mark them red if I haven’t done them yet and green if they’re finished.
I tried using them to tag files and found the retrieval so unreliable I gave up. I think conceptually they’re great but in practise not so good. Given how broad their reach could be I think they need a significant investment in both time and regime to make them work well - if they actually worked.
Use them all the time at work (design studio and prepress operation for large printing company). Every jobs in its own folder, every folder on a server, every folder tagged by colour and initials. Column view. Makes it very easy to see who is/find by/group by person responsible for which of 600+ live jobs at any one time.
Also use them at home to categorise files/folders
I use them, but only in the fashion of the old “colors” menu. All my tags are named things like “Red”, “Green”, “Orange”, etc. It looked a lot better when the Finder would use the color to tint/cast the entire icon and the text background, but it’s still useful today just as colored dots.
What I would really like is the ability to assign an arbitrary set of tags to songs in Music. I currently use a comma-separated list of keywords in the “Grouping” field, which I use for various sub-genres, but it’s far from ideal, because the iOS Music app tries to use these strings to group tracks within an album - which is not what I want.
I use them to mark image and video files and also folders progress through processing stages in the Finder. As soon as I have more than a few files that I do the same things again and again with I assign ad hoc meanings to the tags. I do not rename them because depending on how many stages I have they will have different meaning. Green is always finished and red is not started, but other colors have different meanings based on the job.
Very much so, far easier to see at a glance.
I use color tags on files to lablel the ones I want to use or check for a particular project. I also use tags in Mail for similar things, like marking emails I want to go back and read when I have the time. Most of the file tags are used only during a particular project, but some of the Mail tags may stay for a long time if it’s Mail I will need later.
I have used them periodically ever since they were introduced, I do prefer to have the entire name shown in color, the dot isn’t as easy for me to see.
Can’t think of a reason to use them. It just makes things more complicated.
I use the colored dots in different parts of my file system in various and inconsistent ways. Sonetimes it’s just to call additional attention to a particular Finder item, to make it easier to locate. In another area, I use a different color for each week’s iMazing app update backups, rotating through the colors as necessary.
I used custom tags regularly when I had several consulting projects that shared numerous files. I rarely use them these days.
I still use color tags to indicate the most recent version of a document file that, for example, is being developed or has been finalised and older cersions are to be retained.
The other method of avoiding duplicate files is the file alias feature of macOS so I can have an alias in a project folder, pointing to the original file somewhere else on the disk.
I have set up half a dozen tags but almost never make use of them. One tag is to show files that I want my family to know about after I’m gone but it doesn’t seem to function correctly, i.e., when I click on the tag in the Finder sidebar only some of the tagged files are listed.
I use them all the time. each client has their own tag. so when looking for a past job, its easier than hunting 4 raid drives for the old work. the tag, then what type of project in the title of the project folder gets me to it real quick. dont use them for personal stuff though.
Actually even (or because) I have used the Mac regularly since 1987 I am very slow on adopting new features (I also try and stay with the basics as much as possible to be better able to help Mac clients, though of course you can do both). So, even though I early saw the point of labels (similar to adding info to photos – also bad on that), I seldom used the tags as there had to be a special reason and I seldom do repetitive things on the Mac. BUT, these days they are indispensable while I’m writing a bicycle related book so I can keep track of photos for it without having to move them out of their original locations. I ended up copying them all over after having selected and edited all, but then I use another tag to note the ones I have so far used. For such tasks it is really helpful. It is also good to be aware of that you can edit the names of the tags if you have run out of colours.
I’ve used them often since way back in the MacOS days, when they were just “labels” - back then you could choose one color only, and there were no keywords associated with them, but my useage has been relatively unchanged since the 90’s:
I really haven’t ever developed a workflow that includes the keyword tags, but I did rename the colors to things like “draft” to match my usage.
I tried them for a brief period years ago. I voted Never since I didn’t find them useful. The details are long lost to me, but they were particularly problematic because there were some applications that also created what they claimed were Finder tags, but were using a a different file system property. Sometimes they worked with the Finder and sometimes they didn’t.
I use tags occasionally, most commonly when organizing folders and files. I pick one color for started and another for done. When done with the project, I get rid of the tags.
Tags? Reminds me of lines from a Sierra Madre sketch between Gold Hat and Dobbs. Then again, I am very text oriented and have trouble relying on icon pictures (takes me a while to decipher the picture), complicated by a significant degree of color blindness. All my folders are in list view wherever possible, as are the files within them, sorted either alphabetically or by order of creation/modification. I recognize files and folders by their names only. When I’ve TRIED to rely on icons to narrow my looksee on my desktop for documents by application application icon, lo and behold, the developer goes and changes them. I still confuse the “new” FileMaker file icon with BBEdit the BBEdit icon. I think tags would be too hard for my peanut brain to remember which tags I assigned for which categories. I see they are apparently very useful for some folks, though. I have no objection to them (not the question, of course), but I don’t need no tags.
I use tags to add the artist’s name to my music files to give me another way to sort them. I don’t like Apple’s default sorting at all and don’t use it. (For instance, Apple’s sorting gives each song in a multi-artist album its own folder two levels deep.) I did this even when “Comments” was the only available method.
Haphazard use of coloured dots in column view, meaning depends on the enclosing folder.
I was vexed when dots replaced highlighting the whole file name but now
that approach looks pretty ugly when I fire up an old machine.
Is it possible to choose the font used for individual file names (not for the background) ?
I’d like to experiment with names set bold or in colour.
Spotlight seems to work well at finding about anything, even 25 year old files and docs.
Agree
But I still use them to mark important folders in the Finder
e.g., Library > Application Support That’s about the only folder I access much these days in the library. But I use it for a few other folders.
This is my only current use of Finder tags. Too many other features to keep up with.
I first started using them ( just after the mavericks article) for images/photos and still do. The next step was to keep track of groups of data files of different types when working on projects: analyses by certain parameters or of certain classes of data for example. The tird way is to keep track of the current versions of databases or spreadsheets that are frequently revised. Tagging them with tags with certain assigned colours make them easy to spot inside folders and also easy to see all at once in a finder window even though they are in many different folders. There is a bit of overhead involved but the utility is easily worth the effort.
Never heard of this feature, not sure what I would use it for?
I said occasionally because I don’t use them on many files but the colored dots are helpful to flag the most important or most current files in a folder full of files. For example, I’ve marked the Pages document where I record my ongoing independent contractor receipts and tax payments so it stands out from all of the invoices, check images, and other work related documents.
I’d be lost without them although I wish they still colored the whole file name instead of just using a colored dot.
I’ve used them regularly since their inception. I only wish they continued to color the entire file name rather than just using a dot. The dots are so much harder to find. That’s one thing I wish they would change back. Changing it to a dot was so stupid.
I have only a few tags and I tag only a few files. For example, I have a tag, Current, that I use for files that I am currently working on. When I want to jump to one of them I click Current in the sidebar and there it is. Vary handy.
I have set up just one tag - Pictures. All of the different folders across multiple locations with images, photos, video files are now tagged with “Pictures” (green dot), and I can access all of them across multiple hard drives and Google Drive, just by selecting the Pictures tag. So useful.
With far more files and file folders on my Macs than I care to admit, I began using Tags as soon as I found them years ago. I also use hierarchical naming of files and folders – whereby, the name itself helps like files and folders sort together and appear in order. Add Tags to this naming practice, and it makes very quick work of a search. [Very, very simple EX: ‘Tech’ files use the orange tag. All tech files also use the word 'tech - ’ at the start, the rest of the name depends on the topic. When I need a tech file about a specific topic, I click on the orange tag, and scroll to the first letter of the name or search it. ]
If Apple provided an automated ‘tag’ for all non-tagged files (Yes, I have asked Apple more than once for it), that would make tags even more important and useful, for me.
I am an inveterate tagger when I use Evernote. It’s useful for the tens of thousands of notes I’ve collected over the years. I thought they would be useful in Finder (or really, Path Finder). But there are so many ways to organize and locate files that to me they truly are not worth the time it takes to assign them.
Like @allen.gainsford, I use them for grouping. In my case, the use is only occasional, most often for projects in which having an at-a-glance view of files or folders grouped by a tag (often “Done”, “In Progress”, and “Not Yet Started”) comes in handy.
The old “Label” feature was so much more helpful and efficient! I wish they’d bring that feature back, at least as an alternative to tags. Sigh…
I think tinting the full icon is great for simple tagging, but I’ve come to appreciate using dots to apply multiple tags to single files.
I suppose a useful compromise might be to color the icon to represent a “primary” tag and to use dots for “secondary” tags, but I suspect that might be simple to articulate at a high level but very complicated when you dig into detailed use cases and technical implementation.
I have some thousands of technical papers, and hundreds of standards documents, on my Mac. By tagging the standards documents, I can easily limit a spotlight search to just those, without the papers coming into play. I also use tags to a lesser extent to narrow down searches to particular standards families, or documents from a particular vendor, and sometimes for specific projects.
Spotlight (at least for local drives) seems very reliable for me these days, and being able to bring up the spotlight window and just type tag:scsi (for instance) together with a keyword is quite useful for me, and faster than opening a finder window and browsing to the file even if I know the name.
I love the idea of Finder tags, and wish I could use them more. I do use them for personal files stored locally or in iCloud; but most of my files are work files that have to be stored in OneDrive (my work is all in on M365) and I find that OneDrive syncing randomly, sometimes-but-not-always, breaks tags.
Another vote for this.
I’ve never really settled on one specific way to use Finder tags. As I recall, tags were much later to come to the Finder than they were to come to software like EagleFiler, Leap, and Yep, and I had already implemented my own systems in those applications. When only colour labels existed in the Finder, I did attach them to files and folders: Red for Research, Green for Teaching, and so on. The problem was that I always felt I could do with 2 more colours to cover all the areas of my life. Then unlimited tags came in, inviting a certain amount of chaos.
On reflection, it seems to me that Apple (and arguably the third-party world) didn’t do a great job of explaining how to use Finder tags.
I think of the color labels and the keywords as different things.
The ‘new’ scheme in mavericks broke the pre-existing color labels by allowing more than one color, and using a small dot instead of changing the file name color. Now to change the label color there’s an extra step of explicitly removing the old one. The tiny dot might be acceptable if it was just to the left of the filename, but instead it’s at the far right of the filename field, so if the field is set to be wide and the filenames are short (common for me) it’s hard to associate the dot with the correct file. I used to use the color labels all the time, but far less often now.
The keywords could have been a great addition and I wanted and tried to use them when they came out. But, like Finder comments, they’re too fragile. I expect them be lost with ssh or a generic sync service such as dropbox (bad, but understandable). But they can be lost even copying files between mac drives. Finder copies on the same mac are almost always ok, but between macs less so. SMB seems to be worse than AFP, but they just can’t be counted on (both HFS and APFS).
Similar for me. Finder tags applied to PDF documents and Yep are the corner stones of my paperless office since more than 15 years.
I use the colors to note that source material for text has been processed. Green=done
I use tags extensively in Mail (Mailtags) and DTP and thus some get ascribed as Finder tags as well.
I tried and I tried to make them useful for me, but I never got in the habit of consistently tagging files. And like others have said, I use column view and the tags are just not obvious enough for me. I was hoping tags would obviate the need to organize files in folders. Now that it’s not a trusted system, and I use the PARA Method, I think I’m over Finder Tags.
I use tags as part of my personal automation system on my Mac, in conjunction with Hazel and DEVONthink. However, I don’t currently use them for anything else, mostly because — outside of DEVONthink — they’re not really visible nowadays. And yes, I made the mistake of having DEVONthink automagically add tags to things — it took a long time to clear up that mess!
I use them mainly to organize my application folder so apps are grouped by their function (and because you can apply multiple tags to a file/app it will appear in two places when the folder is grouped by Tag!)
However the downside is that when an application is updated the tag is wiped and so I have to periodically go in the application folder and reapply the tags. Sigh. I mean I get it, it’s a different file but it would be nice if that info was retained during the update process at least for apps that Apple manages on the App Store or as part of the UI requirement for developers when they have a built in system to update an app in situ.
I never used Labels either, but it did give me a laugh when this article described Tags as something new in 10.9!
Took me awhile to start using tags
Initially, I used them just to flag actionable items by color only (todo, new, pending, complete, etc), then later refined/differentiated some of these by using tag-names, generally colored the same as the ‘actionable items’ categories - this only when tags were given a separate field in Finder file ‘Get info’ dialog
Later (maybe around fall of 2019) I started using tags to indicate file content topics/categories of interest (much as I was seeing them used by others online, e.g., in blogs and media content). This is when I really began to appreciate their usefulness, especially for the numerous areas of interest I research, e.g., using them in Finder and DEVONthink searches to find related documents. Naturally, tags are more useful when a document might not contain my tags’ text within its content.
This, of course, entails a lot of work, and sometimes gets neglected when I’m swooping up numerous files while searching online. But then, on actually reading/reviewing a document I’ll keep the Finder file in view so I can add tags as I read.
I also learned the value of maintaining tag-name consistency and started keeping a list of tag names, aiming for selecting tag names that more broadly described the content within a knowledge category, and mostly choosing only nouns, and only the singular form. This, too, has added to the time spent tagging inasmuch as I (sometimes) spend more time in Dictionary / Thesaurus looking for those ‘more broad’ overarching category terms
I recently did a quick count and had 980 tags in use - a lot of these were added to Finder tags when I started using DEVONthink more (mostly indexing Finder docs), as many documents contained tags associated with them.
I still use iTunes(*) and collect podcasts and ‘home videos’ covering topics of interest and started adding tags in the Comments field so I can create smart playlists on related topics. I also, assiduously curate my iTunes Podcast library and add content ‘Descriptions’ where content providers don’t, which can also be ‘searched’ with smart playlists. Of late, I’ve been editing media files’ metadata to add this info so it will be available outside of iTunes
(*) Yup, still running iTunes in Ventura thanks to “Retroactive”. The newer separate media apps don’t cut the mustard for my purposes - they’re pretty lame IMHO, compared to the ‘database’ nature of iTunes (even with all it’s foibles) - still looking to find a suitable long term replacement for iTunes… (DEVONthink is a strong contender if I can get them to reveal more of a media file’s metadata, especially the Description, Comments, Album Artist (viz. podcast ‘guest’ names) fields ++)
I added a Finder keyboard shortcut (CMD-CTRL A) to add tags to Finder files in situ so I don’t have to open the Get Info dialog and/or Click on the ‘Edit Tags’ icon in a Finder window title bar (which, of course isn’t there for files on the Desktop)
Quite aggravating, however, is a long standing issue where the system frequently ‘forgets’ that keyboard shortcut and I have to Force Quit Finder to ‘restore’ it’s memory.
One other aggravation - perhaps due to the great number of tags I have in use - when creating a new tag name, Finder goes into overdrive, using 100% +/- (% CPU) for quite awhile and prevents any further tag additions to the Finder file (and even moving the document to another Finder location) until it ‘settles down’
So, yeah, I’ve become an advocate of tagging - it really pays off when doing research within my sizable Finder knowledge base
Here’s the problem with these polls - and this one in particular.
I bet a lot of your readers, like me, have been here since System 7/8/9 (“TOS”?). We long ago found ways to make our Macs bend to our will, and don’t jump at most shiny new OS features (unless they’re undeniably awesome, like Shortcuts, Hot Corners, AirDrop, etc). It’s like how at a certain point you’ve accumulated so much great music that you no longer pay much attention to the new bands.
Finder Tags were like a new band. And when they were introduced, most of us had long since found our own more-or-less satisfying workarounds for Finder’s meager organization aids. This is an inherently conservative crowd.
How does that make the poll “a problem”? If if this crowd were indeed “inherently conservative”, how is a poll reflecting that a problem? Wouldn’t — if anything — only the result of that poll be the data basis for proving or disproving such assertion? My guess is, you’re concerned with how such a poll is interpreted (which @ace hasn’t written about yet either) rather than the poll itself. But there’s really nothing wrong with asking folks if they use a certain feature.
It skews the data.
No problem whatsoever with Adam doing it, of course. I’m just saying results are not widely representative.
Nobody claimed it was. It’s at best representative of people who frequent this site. No data is being “skewed”.
Oh my god. That’s crazy.
And it’s a great example of a problem that surely would have been immediately solved if anyone powerful at Apple used the feature with any enthusiasm. It’s vitally important for management to smoke its own stash.
I use them in conjunction with Hazel to flag things like files that should be cleaned up at various times, etc. They’re more transitory than folders for me.
I use Finder tags infrequently. I have a few specialized situations in which tags are very useful. But otherwise I don’t use them much at all. I rarely use the built-in tags; I generally make up tags to fit the situation.
I would probably use them more frequently, if the interface were better developed.
100% rely on tags in Daylite. Looking for something to MANAGE tags across all files / folders.
Absolutely, as I said when I introduced the polls to start.
Concerning the polls, the responses that bother me are the folks who respond to the poll and don’t have access to the feature. I look forward to the reactions of people who use a feature, especially one I don’t use. It opens my thinking about ways I might improve my experience. I think that most of the polls could be improved by having two extra checkmarks (“Never tried [feature].” and “[Feature] not available to me.”
Concerning tags, I don’t use them in the Finder, but I do find the somewhat related colored Mail flags to be quite helpful. I have rules, and Smart Mailboxes defined that use them quite heavily. Unfortunately, the user-defined smart object concept is only available on MacOS and not the other Apple OS’s.
