Do You Use It? Finder Tags

In OS X 10.9 Mavericks, Apple introduced Finder tags, an alternative way of organizing files and folders beyond traditional folder hierarchies, and Josh Centers covered the topic extensively in “All about Tagging in the Mavericks Finder” (14 November 2013). Tags have thus been available for use by Mac users for 10 years, but how heavily used are they now? That’s the question for this week’s poll: How often do you use Finder tags? Whether you’ve found tags wanting or see them as an integral part of your Mac use, let us know what you think in the comments.

